Obi Wan Kenobi’s Lightsaber, ‘Top Gun’ Bomber Jacket Among 900 Film Memorabilia at Prop Store Auction

More than 900 pieces of iconic film and TV memorabilia worth $5.6 million will be available at the next Prop Store auction on Dec. 1 and 2.

The pieces on auction include Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber, used by Ewan McGregor from “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” (2005) that is estimated to sell for between $103,000-$155,000; Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell’s bomber jacket as worn by Tom Cruise in “Top Gun,” (1986) that is valued between $15,000 and $21,000 and Vivian Ward’s shoes as worn by Julia Roberts from “Pretty Woman” (1990), which could go for $13,000-$19,000.

Last year’s U.K. auction saw a radio-controlled hero ghost trap from “Ghostbusters” (1984) sell for $242,000. At the Los Angeles auction in August 2020, a Darth Vader promotional costume from “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (1977) auctioned for $287,500 and a staff of Ra headpiece from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) claimed for $137,500.

Other lots this year include James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) MI6 training suit from “Skyfall” (2012) ($19,000-$26,000); Light-up remote control R2-S8 Droid from “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018) ($52,000-$78,000); Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) combat costume from “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015) ($10,000-$13,000); and Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) complete costume from “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) ($52,000-$78,000).

Prop Store is a leading film and TV memorabilia company with bases in Los Angeles and London. This year’s auction will be the seventh consecutive one for the outfit. Bids can be placed online or by phone from anywhere in the world.

The auction will be live streamed online. Auction lots can be viewed by appointment at Prop Store’s office facility in Hertfordshire, U.K.

Operating since 1998, Prop Store originated with founder Stephen Lane’s love for cinema, which led him to begin hunting for the props and costumes that were used to create his favorite films. He found that he could not only provide collectors with access to coveted pieces, but also establish archival standards for a pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting.

“Following the massive success in our inaugural Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia live auction, Prop Store is back with its seventh U.K. auction, a fantastic collection of over 900 artefacts for movie fans to get excited about,” Lane said.

Prop Store will hold a virtual preview exhibition event in November via social media. Lane promises “plenty of digital opportunities to get up close and personal with the incredible content on offer this year.”