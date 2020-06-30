SPT Signs Multi-Project Development Deal with Chile’s Jose Ignacio Valenzuela (EXCLUSIVE)

In a landmark deal, Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has inked a multi-project development deal with acclaimed Chilean writer and author Jose Ignacio ‘Chascas’ Valenzuela, a prominent voice in the LGBTQ community.

The three-project deal kicks off with “El Filo de Tu Piel,” a gay-themed romance based on Valenzuela’s eponymous novel.

“A prolific screenwriter, Chascas’ impeccable storytelling talent is essential to bringing such important LGBTQ representation to the small screen,” said Ana Bond, SVP and MD of international production in Latin America and U.S. Hispanic for SPT.

The new pact dovetails with SPT’s strategy to forge development and production deals with key players around the world. Last year, it signed a co-development and co-production deal with Spain’s The Mediapro Studio, which started with thriller series “Implacables – Mexico.” A development agreement with Colombia’s Fernando Gaitan, the creator of global hit “Ugly Betty,” was unfortunately scuttled after his untimely demise in January last year.

“El Filo de Tu Piel” is the coming out story of Diego, who flees his high-profile life, including his wife, to start over in New York where he falls in love with Ulises and comes to terms with his new sexual identity.

“It is truly a dream come true to have the most important and unique story of my career be brought to life by a company like Sony,” said Chascas, adding: “Just like the book captured the hearts of readers across Latin America, I’m sure this series will conquer the hearts of audiences around the world.”

Valenzuela has written close to 25 books and has been Emmy nominated for his series “Amores” while his telenovela “La Casa del al Lado,” clinched a nomination from the Banff World Media Rockies Awards for best telenovela of the year and won Best Novela of the Year from the 2012 Miami Life Awards.

He also wrote the screenplay for Puerto Rican psychological thriller, “Miente.”

His latest series for Netflix, “¿Qué Pasó con Sara? “(What Happened to Sara?) will bow in 2021.