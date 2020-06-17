South Africa’s Triggerfish Expands to Ireland With Galway Studio

South Africa’s Triggerfish has announced it’s setting up its first international studio in Galway, Ireland.

The award-winning animation studio is a rising powerhouse behind projects like the Oscar-nominated Roald Dahl adaptation “Revolting Rhymes,” as well as the International Emmy-winning “Zog,” the British Animation Awards winner “The Snail and the Whale” (pictured), and the Rose d’Or-winning “The Highway Rat,” all produced by Magic Light Pictures.

“To keep up with demand, we started outsourcing work to Irish animators in 2019 and were quickly won over by both the quality of the work and the dedication to the craft,” says Triggerfish CEO Stuart Forrest. “In many ways, Irish creatives seem very similar to what we always look for in South Africa: a passion for animation, a love of story and the deeply felt ambition to create award-winning and entertaining work.”

Triggerfish is currently producing Netflix’s first original African animated TV series, “Mama K’s Team 4,” as well as its third feature film, the action-comedy “Seal Team.” The studio also services games for the likes of Electronic Arts, Unity and Disney Interactive and is in development on a broad slate of original film and television projects for most of the world’s biggest studios.

“We need more capacity to keep up with our ambitions and Galway ticked all the boxes for our European base,” says studio producer Andy Wonnacott, who will head up the Galway branch. “It has a similar time zone to South Africa; is very well connected, with both flights and broadband connectivity; has a thriving creative community; and offers loads of really fantastic business support.”

The project, supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, is expected to create 60 new jobs over the next three years.