Sony Pictures Television Nabs Ray Parker Jr. Documentary ‘Who You Gonna Call?’

Sony Pictures Television has swooped for global distribution rights to documentary “Who You Gonna Call?” that chronicles the life of Grammy-winning musician Ray Parker Jr. who created smash hit song “Ghostbusters.”

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Fran Strine (“Hired Gun”), the documentary follows Parker’s struggles growing up on the racially charged streets of Detroit in the 1960s and escaping violence to rise in the music industry, where he toured with Stevie Wonder and The Rolling Stones at the age of 18. The film looks back on Parker’s successful music career before getting the call from Ivan Reitman to write and perform the hit song for the 1984 film “Ghostbusters.”

“Who You Gonna Call?” had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival on Sept. 26.

The project is produced by Los Angeles-based Power Chord Films, founded in 2019 by Strine and financier Ola Strøm, with the latter serving as executive producer.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that this documentary found its home at Sony, given Ray’s long-time ties to the studio and his involvement with the ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise,” said Strøm. “The film really sheds light on an individual who has made a major impact on the world of music as a performer, producer and songwriter.”

Parker wrote and performed several top 25 hits. Before “Ghostbusters,” he wrote, produced and performed with music icons icons including Barry White, New Edition, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, The Temptations, The Carpenters and The Supremes.

The deal was negotiated by Sue Turley of River Road Pictures, LLC on behalf of Power Chord Films.