Sony Delays Release of ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Until August Amid Coronavirus Disruption

Sony is to push back the release of “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” until Aug. 7, Variety has confirmed.

The James Corden-voiced live-action and CGI family sequel had been due to launch in the U.K. and European markets on March 27. The U.S. was set to follow on April 3.

Given the theatrical disruptions beginning to emerge as a result of the spread of coronavirus, Sony has moved to delay the sequel’s launch in the U.K and European markets. It is also likely to land in the U.S. on Aug 7.

As an internationally driven property, “Peter Rabbit 2” would likely have been hard hit by the spread of coronavirus. The original film took $351 million worldwide in 2018. Of this, $236 million came from international markets and $115 million from domestic.

Cinemas in Italy and China, two significant box office markets, have been closed as a result of coronavirus.

Fears of piracy as well as the domestic launch of “Trolls World Tour” on April 10 are understood to have played a part in the decision to move the film back to August.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is the second high-profile film to have its release delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. James Bond film “No Time to Die” pushed back its premiere from April to November.

Corden voices the eponymous rabbit in the sequel, which features Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne in live-action scenes alongside the voices of Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki.