×

Sony Delays Release of ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Until August Amid Coronavirus Disruption

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Peter Rabbit 2

Sony is to push back the release of “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” until Aug. 7, Variety has confirmed.

The James Corden-voiced live-action and CGI family sequel had been due to launch in the U.K. and European markets on March 27. The U.S. was set to follow on April 3.

Given the theatrical disruptions beginning to emerge as a result of the spread of coronavirus, Sony has moved to delay the sequel’s launch in the U.K and European markets. It is also likely to land in the U.S. on Aug 7.

As an internationally driven property, “Peter Rabbit 2” would likely have been hard hit by the spread of coronavirus. The original film took $351 million worldwide in 2018. Of this, $236 million came from international markets and $115 million from domestic.

Cinemas in Italy and China, two significant box office markets, have been closed as a result of coronavirus.

Fears of piracy as well as the domestic launch of “Trolls World Tour” on April 10 are understood to have played a part in the decision to move the film back to August.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is the second high-profile film to have its release delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. James Bond film “No Time to Die” pushed back its premiere from April to November.

Corden voices the eponymous rabbit in the sequel, which features Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne in live-action scenes alongside the voices of Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Sony Delays Release of 'Peter Rabbit

    Sony Delays Release of 'Peter Rabbit 2' Until August Amid Coronavirus Disruption

    Sony is to push back the release of “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” until Aug. 7, Variety has confirmed. The James Corden-voiced live-action and CGI family sequel had been due to launch in the U.K. and European markets on March 27. The U.S. was set to follow on April 3. Given the theatrical disruptions beginning [...]

  • Cannes 2019

    Cannes Film Festival Not Covered By Insurance in Case of Cancellation (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Cannes Film Festival is among a number of events in France hanging in the balance in the face of the coronavirus outbreak and the government’s recent ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. In the event of a cancellation, however, the festival won’t be able to rely on an insurance claim. The festival [...]

  • Prague Czech Republic Film Business

    Prague Film Festival Called Off Amid Coronavirus Fears

    The Prague International Film Festival is the latest industry event to be canceled in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak. Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the event, also known as Febiofest, is canceled until further notice and will aim to be rescheduled later in the year. The cancellation follows a ban by the Czech Ministry [...]

  • Jason Connery Wins Screen Scotland Backing

    Jason Connery, Bob Last Wins Screen Scotland Backing for Edinburgh Studio

    First Stage Studios, led by Sean Connery’s son Jason and BAFTA-winning producer Bob Last, has won a Screen Scotland tender to run a large-scale film and TV studio space in Edinburgh. Screen Scotland plans to invest £1 million ($1.3 million) towards the initial set up, refurbishment and running costs of the studio space in Port [...]

  • 'Pacific Rim Uprising' film premiere

    ‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Sets Netflix Deal

    “Star Wars” actor John Boyega is partnering with Netflix through his UpperRoom Productions shingle to develop non-English language films centered on West and East Africa. The company said on Tuesday that the indie production house founded by the British-Nigerian thesp “will develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or [...]

  • 'Misbehaviour' Review: A Perky But Over-Polite

    'Misbehaviour': Film Review

    Does anyone still watch televised beauty pageants? Some must do: The likes of Miss America and Miss World presumably aren’t being broadcast to a global audience of ghosts, whatever their declining presence in the popular imagination. Yet for years now, the pageant industry has felt like a dead woman walking and waving, steadily losing TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad