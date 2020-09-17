Sonia Ammar Joins Cast of ‘Scream 5,’ Set to Start Shooting Later This Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Sonia Ammar, an up-and-coming French-Arab singer, model and actor, has joined the cast of “Scream 5,” Spyglass and Paramount’s relaunch of the famous horror film franchise.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the filmmaking group Radio Silence (“Ready or Not”) will direct the movie, taking over from the late horror master Wes Craven, who directed the previous four “Scream” movies.

As previously announced, Neve Campbell will reprise her role, along with Courteney Cox and David Arquette. “Scream 5” is expected to start shooting before the end of the month in a studio located in Wilmington, in North California. Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega and Dylan Minnette also star in the film.

Ammar, a Paris-born actor with Arab and Polish origins who enjoys a large following on social media, lives between France and California. “Scream 5” will be the 21 year-old actor’s first significant part in a feature film. She previously starred in Guillaume Canet’s “Jappeloup.”

After studying music at USC and Berklee College of Music, Ammar teamed up with Jason Quennville, the music producer of some of The Weeknd’s biggest hits, in 2019 to deliver her first EP album with the debut single “Joyride.” She’s currently working on her first solo album.

In 2018, she appeared in the music video of Calvin Harris and Sam Smith “Promises,” and performed live at Coachella alongside French DJ Petit Biscuit.

As a rising model, Ammar has worked for Dolce & Gabbana, Miu Miu, Carolina Herrera and Chanel, among other prestigious brands.

Ammar is repped by Jonathan Beckermam Jeremy Barber and Jenna Gâtes at UTA.