Sofia Carson, Charles Melton Join Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum’s ‘Purple Hearts’

Sofia Carson (Netflix’s “Feel the Beat,” STX’s “Songbird”) and Charles Melton (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Riverdale”) have boarded director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum’s YA romance “Purple Hearts,” about two star-crossed lovers. Embankment has launched worldwide sales.

Adapted from Tess Wakefield’s novel by Tony Award nominee Kyle Jarrow (“Valor” TV series) and Liz Garcia (“The Lifeguard,” “P-Valley” TV series), Rosenbaum (“Ramona and Beezus,” “Aquamarine”) directs the transformative journey of two passionate young souls, aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie and military man Luke, who in spite of their apparent differences, fall hopelessly in love.

Rosenbaum said: “’Purple Hearts’ provides hope that two people with such differing world views, stuck in the same place, forced to fight the same fight, might be able to learn a little about each other’s beliefs, get over their own bullshit, start to understand each other and just maybe fall in love. It’s a very timely, emotional story – truly a romance for the ages.”

Carson will also write and perform the film’s original soundtrack. The actress, singer and songwriter boasts more than 25 million social media followers. Her music career has garnered her a #1 Billboard album, two RIAA Gold-certified albums, and more than 1.5 billion combined streams.

She is best known for her role of Evie in Disney’s “Descendants” and the Freeform television series “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” Most recently, Carson made her feature film debut starring in the Netflix original movie “Feel the Beat.” Next, she will star alongside K.J. Apa in the pandemic thriller “Songbird,” produced by Michael Bay.

Melton, who stars as Reggie Mantle in The CW’s hit series “Riverdale,” himself boasts 7 million followers. His film credits include the adaptation of New York Times best-seller “The Sun Is Also a Star” for Warner Bros. and Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life,” the third instalment in the “Bad Boys” trilogy.

Rosenbaum has forged a stellar career directing for younger female audiences, including box-office hits “Ramona and Beezus” ($27 million worldwide gross) and “Aquamarine” ($23 million worldwide gross). She is in production on “Sneakerella,” a modern twist on the Cinderella story for Disney Plus.

“Purple Hearts” is produced by Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton of Alloy Entertainment (“Everything, Everything,” “Work It,” “The Sun Is Also a Star,” and acclaimed TV series “You,” “Gossip Girl,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “The Originals”).