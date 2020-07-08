Sky, Sony Pictures Television Agree New Long-Term Partnership

European pay-TV operator Sky and Sony Pictures Television have agreed a new long-term partnership across the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

The deal includes a multi-year extension across all markets to the exclusive first pay window, and access to Sony’s film library, and extends to all of Sky’s transactional services across its markets. It also includes series renewals in the U.K.

The pact means that all new and future Sony Pictures Entertainment feature film releases, including recent hits “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Little Women,” “Bad Boys for Life” and the forthcoming sequel “Peter Rabbit 2” will be available on Sky Cinema, alongside the new family animation from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Vivo,” and Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters films “Venom 2” and “Morbius.”

The companies have also extended their deals to make the titles available on all of Sky’s transactional services across all its markets – Sky Store and Sky Primafila as well as streaming services – NOW TV, Sky Ticket, Sky Show and Sky X – giving customers access to content live and on demand.

The new long-term partnership also covers SPE’s extensive feature film library, which includes the “Hotel Transylvania,” “Ghostbusters,” “Karate Kid” and the “Spider-Man” franchises. In the U.K. the partnership will also include the new hit show “For Life” (which will premiere on Sky Witness), and future SPT series renewals for Sky Entertainment with the next seasons of returning hits “Blacklist,” “The Good Doctor” and “S.W.A.T.”

Sky, which is part of the Comcast group, has 24 million customers across seven countries.