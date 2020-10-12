Sia’s ‘Music,’ Starring Kate Hudson, Begins Global Sales Journey With HanWay Films

HanWay Films is handling international sales, distribution and marketing for multi-Grammy Award nominee and pop superstar Sia’s feature directorial debut “Music,” starring Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Kate Hudson (“Almost Famous,” “Deepwater Horizon”).

The film also stars Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” “One Night in Miami”), alongside Sia protégé and breakout star Maddie Ziegler (the upcoming “West Side Story”).

Hudson plays a free spirit estranged from her family, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, played by Ziegler, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who learns that life’s obstacles can be made easier with a little help from their neighbour, Leslie Odom Jr.

HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart said, “Sia’s debut film ‘Music’ surpasses every expectation and she uses to extraordinary effect her own original music and dance sequences to present a bright alternative reality for her lead character Music, who is played with incredible delicacy by the talented Maddie Ziegler, an exciting discovery for international audiences. Sia has elicited awards-worthy performances from each of her three lead actors, including a tour de force from Kate Hudson and a third awards opportunity for Leslie Odom Jr.”

The screenplay for “Music” was written by Sia and Dallas Clayton (“An Awesome Book of Love”), based on a short story by Sia, and will feature the hit single “Together” which was released via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records earlier this year, as well as 10 new Sia tracks performed as musical numbers by the cast.

In addition to Hudson, Odom Jr. and Ziegler, the film also stars Emmy winner Mary Kay Place (“Being John Malkovich”), Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (“Cape Fear”), Emmy winner Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”), and Golden Globe nominee Hector Elizondo (“Pretty Woman”).

“Music” is an Atlantic Films presentation of a Pineapple Lasagne/Landay Entertainment Production. Producers on the picture are Sia and Vincent Landay (“Her”). Jonathan Daniel of Crush Music serves as executive producer alongside Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Julie Greenwald, Craig Kallman and Will Weiske.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Watson, HanWay Films vice chairman and CEO of Recorded Picture Company, together with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.