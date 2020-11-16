SF Studios Signs Distribution Deal With Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios has inked a distribution deal with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) to release the studio’s film and television content across the Nordic and Baltic regions.

Starting on March 1, the deal will cover a board range of content from Universal, notably the new instalments of the “Trolls World Tour,” the “Jurassic World” and “Fast and Furious” franchises. The pact will also cover “Fast & Furious 8,” as well as the complete library of Illumination family movies, including the anticipated “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Also included in the pact is content from DreamWorks Animation, and the Downton Abbey series, among others.

“The agreement with Universal comes at a time when we are repositioning the physical home entertainment business and are aiming to drive it much further,” said Martin Brandtler, SF Studios’ Nordic head of home entertainment distribution.

“We share the same basic belief in the format and its future possibilities, and Universal’s esteemed catalog and exceptional slate of exciting new content should attract a massive consumer base in the Nordic and Baltic markets,” added Brandtler.

John Revill, the executive VP of global partnerships at UPHE, said the “collaboration with SF Studios provides an important opportunity for us to ensure the longevity of [Universal’s] physical business and create greater scale across the Nordics and Baltics during this unique and transformative time in the home entertainment space.”

Revill said the partnership with SF Studios would allow Universal to be “ideally positioned to navigate the changes in the business while further developing [its] retail footprint throughout these regions.”

SF Studios boasts deals with Sony to distribute its physical home entertainment products in the Nordic and Baltic markets, as well as with Warner Bros. in the Nordic market. SF Studios has been handling the sales, marketing and distribution of Warner Bros. Pictures’ movies in theaters across Denmark, Norway and Finland since 2011.

One of the world’s oldest company, the 101-year-old SF Studios is the Nordics’ leading film studio with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and offices in Oslo, Copenhagen, Helsinki and London. The company is involved in production and distribution of films and TV series, as well as digital services such as SF Anytime and SF Kids.