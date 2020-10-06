SF Studios Boards Mehdi Avaz’s Romantic Drama ‘Toscana’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios has boarded “Toscana,” Mehdi Avaz’s upcoming romantic drama headlined by Anders Matthesen which just started filming.

A tribute to love and food, “Toscana” also stars Christiana Dell’Anna (“Gomorra”) and Andrea Bosca (“Quantico”), as well as Ghita Nørby (“Silent Heart”), Lærke Winther (“Dicte”) and the singer Christopher. Matthesen, one of Denmark’s most popular actors, previously starred in the award-winning film “Out of Tune” and in the local hit movie “Ternet Ninja.”

SF Studios is planning to release “Toscana” in theaters across the Nordics in December 2021. It marks the third feature film by Avaz, who made his feature debut with “While We Live” in 2017 and his sophomore outing with the 2019 drama “Collision.” The filmmaker also produced the critically acclaimed TV show “Alfa” which recently bowed on TV2 Zulu.

“In a very short time I have become the father of two lovely boys, which has greatly changed my focus on life. Toscana is a life-affirming tale that must remind the audience that they must enjoy life and believe in themselves,” said Avaz.

“They must dare to give in, re-saddle and let in new people. It’s a great message to give the audience after watching the movie. At the same time, we are right now in a difficult-to-change world, where it is important that we keep art and the community alive – we must believe that the world will be good again,” said the helmer.

Through his production banner Rocket Road Pictures, Avaz is working on three new Danish feature films with DR and SF Studios.