France Launches Measures, Workshops to Prevent Sexual Harassment in Film, TV Industry

France’s National Film Board (CNC) has launched a workshop for producers who work in the film, TV and video games industry, along with other measures aimed at uncovering and preventing sexual misconduct during shoots and post-production.

The CNC collaborated with feminist orgs 50/50 Future and the European Association Against Violence Towards Women in the Workplace, and consulted with industry professionals to draft the measures.

“This year has been disrupted by [the pandemic] and will continue to be for the months to come but it’s not the time to back track on issues that are as important and crucial,” said Dominique Boutonnat, president of the CNC.

Boutonnat said the current health crisis has created some uncertainty for many workers within the industry who might fear losing their jobs. This could lead to situations where employees or freelancers won’t be inclined to speak out about abuse, in order to avoid compromising their livelihoods.

The first of the 90 workshops that will be hosted at the CNC took place on Tuesday (Oct. 6). Over the next three years, the CNC aims to have 9,000 professionals trained.

On top of completing the workshop, producers will need to have fulfilled other requirements in order to be eligible for all subsidies from the CNC.

Among the mandatory measures, companies with more than 250 employees will need to have an in-house counsellor specialized in sexual misconduct, and an internal hot line, as well as sign a pledge to ensure gender parity and diversity. During shoots, an on-site counsellor will also be mandatory.

“This is the beginning of a new era where we will all be on an even-level playing field,” said Boutonnat.

The French movie industry started fully embracing the #MeToo movement around a year ago, following allegations made by Adele Haenel, one of the country’s most powerful actresses, who accused the director Christophe Ruggia of having sexually harassed her for years from the time she was 12.