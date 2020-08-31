Russian War Film ‘Saving Leningrad’ Sells to Multiple Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Russian World War II drama “Saving Leningrad” has sold to several major territories, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and China.

The film was sold to Capelight for Germany and the U.S., Signature Entertainment for the U.K., Kinovista in France, New Select in Japan, iQIYI in China, Super Vision Trading in Taiwan, W&W Investments Holding in Poland, Eagle Pictures in Italy, Studio Show Entertainment in Sweden, and Korean Screen in South Korea, as well as other territories. Universal Studios International released the film in Russia.

All Media Company, owned by leading production company Yellow, Black and White and Start, is the international sales agent for the film.

The film, directed by Aleksey Kozlov, tells the story of two young lovebirds Kostya and Nastya who find themselves on board of a barge that will evacuate people from the besieged city of Leningrad in September 1941. During the night the barge is hit by a storm, and when it starts sinking, Nazi planes are the first on the scene.

The film is directed by Aleksey Kozlov, and stars Maria Melnikova and Alexey Udalov-Mironov.