Sarajevo Film Festival Shifts Online as COVID Surges

The Sarajevo Film Festival has shifted this year’s edition online, abandoning plans for a mostly physical event, as COVID 19 rates surge in Bosnia.

In a statement, the organizers said the decision “confirms the Sarajevo Film Festival’s responsibility and commitment to its community.” The fest will run Aug. 14-21 as planned.

The world premiere of “Focus, Grandma,” helmed by Bosnian director Pjer Žalica, opens the festival’s program. The film will be available for viewing worldwide at ondemand.sff.ba, the event’s online platform.

The festival’s Masterclass Program is organized in cooperation with Variety and will be available worldwide via the Variety Streaming Room.

As previously announced, CineLink Industry Days will be held online Aug. 15-20.