Samuel Goldwyn, Telepool Among Buyers For LevelK’s ‘H is for Happiness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn in North America and Telepool in Germany are some of the major buyers that have been lured by “H is for Happiness,” the acclaimed feature debut of seasoned Australian theater director John Sheedy.

The Australian heart-warming comedy drama is represented in international markets by LevelK. It opened the Generation Kplus section at this year’s Berlinale where it received the Children’s Jury Special Mention.

LevelK has scored deals for North America (Samuel Goldwyn), Germany (Telepool), the Middle East and North

Africa (Front Row), the Nordics excluding Iceland (Angel Films/FilmCentrum), Estland (Estin Film) Poland (New Horizons Assoc.), Eastern Europe (HBO Central Europe,) Israel (yes DBS), and Holland (NPO Holland).

Based on Australian author Barry Jonsberg’s popular young adult novel “My Life as an Alphabet,” the film follows Candice Phee, an optimistic 12-year-old girl from a small coastal town who is determined to bring her family back from the brink while facing the trials of adolescence. The novel was adapted by Australian screenwriter Lisa Hoppe, whose credits include the award-winning short “Heck.” It stars Richard Roxbourgh, Miriam Margolyes and Emma Booth.

“H is for Happiness” was described in Variety‘s review as a ”cross between John Hughes and Wes Anderson with a soupçon of Pedro Almodóvar” and a ”delightful coming-of-age dramedy.” The movie was produced by Julie Ryan of Cyan Films, Tenille Kennedy of The Koop, and writer/producer Lisa Hoppe.

Aside from the Berlinale, “H is for Happiness” has played at several festivals, including Melbourne, Cinefest OZ and the Children’s Film Festival Seattle.

LevelK’s current slate also include “Tove,” the biopic of Tove Jansson, the Finnish painter who created “Moomins.”