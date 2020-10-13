‘Saint Maud’ Makes Strong Debut at U.K., Ireland Box Office as ‘Tenet’ Stays on Top

Studiocanal’s psychological horror film “Saint Maud” bowed in second position at the U.K. and Ireland box office, with £263,433 ($342,895), according to final figures released by Comscore.

Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” directed by Christopher Nolan, stayed at pole position for the seventh consecutive weekend, collecting £296,049 ($385,370). The film now has a running total of £16,563,616 ($21,561,020) in the territory.

The countries’ exhibition sector has taken body blows over the past week with some cinemas in Ireland closed due to coronavirus precautions and the giant Cineworld group shuttering its 1,180 screens across both countries as a response to the postponement of James Bond film “No Time to Die,” and several other keenly anticipated blockbusters.

The sector was also hit with the Vue and Odeon chains deciding to operate several of their sites on weekends only.

The re-release of cult Japanese Manga “Akira,” released by National Amusements, drew in punters and collected £201,124 ($261,754) in third position.

In its sixth weekend, Shear Entertainment’s young adult romance “After We Collided” took £194,277 ($252,814), and now has a total of £3,574,188 ($4,651,110) from the territory. Rounding off the top five is Warner Bros.’ “Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite” with £184,395 ($239,922) and has a total of £715,297 ($930,657)

Universal’s festival favorite “Kajillionaire,” directed by Miranda July, debuted in 10th place with £44,275 ($57,600).

The coming weekend will see the release of Edinburgh Film Festival title “Carmilla,” directed by Emily Harris, distributed by Republic Film. Dogwoof will release Nathan Grossman’s Zurich-winning documentary “I Am Greta,” about the climate change activist, while Curzon is releasing Fred Scott’s documentary on Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson, “Being a Human Person.”

In addition, Verve Pictures will release Lucy Brydon’s hard-hitting drama “Body of Water.”