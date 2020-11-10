Saban Films Acquires Constantin’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Tides,’ Horror Reboot ‘Wrong Turn’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired the rights to two titles from Munich-based “Resident Evil” producer Constantin Film.

The deals include North American and U.K. rights to the adventure thriller “Tides,” directed by Tim Fehlbaum, and North American rights to director Mike P. Nelson’s anticipated horror reboot, “Wrong Turn.”

Mister Smith Entertainment is handling worldwide sales on both Constantin titles this week at the virtual American Film Market, where the titles will be screening for buyers.

“Tides” marks the second film from Swiss-born director Fehlbaum, who burst to attention with his debut feature “Hell,” another sci-fi thriller.

Set in a not-too-distant future, “Tides” follows an elite female astronaut from Space Colony Kepler who is shipwrecked on a decimated Earth after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity. She must make a decision that will seal the fate of the Earth’s populace.

“Tides” stars Nora Arnezeder (“Mozart In The Jungle”), Iain Glen (“Game Of Thrones”), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (“Mary Magdalene”), Sope Dirisu (“The Huntsman: Winter’s Tale”), Sebastian Roché (“The Man In The High Castle”) and Joel Basman (“Land Of Mine”).

The film’s producers are Thomas Wöbke and Philipp Trauer for BerghausWöbke Filmproduktion, Ruth Waldburger for Vega Film and Constanze Guttmann for Constantin Film. Martin Moszkowicz and Christoph Müller serve alongside Emmerich as executive producers.

Written by original “Wrong Turn” scribe Alan B. McElroy and delivering what Constantin Film says is a new twist to the film, which yielded one of the most profitable feature film franchises in Constantin’s history, “Wrong Turn” tracks six friends from New York on a hiking trip along the Appalachian Trail where they fall prey to “The Foundation,” a community of people who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years. Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer produced in association with James Harris at Tea Shop Productions.

“Wrong Turn” stars Charlotte Vega (“The Lodgers”), Matthew Modine (“Stranger Things,” “47 Meters Down”), Damian Maffei (“The Strangers: Prey at Night,” “Haunt”) and Bill Sage (“Hap and Leonard”).

“We love the team at Constantin Film and Mister Smith, and have always admired their work and taste,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “‘Tides’ is a sci-fi epic that we know our audiences will love, and ‘Wrong Turn’ is a much-anticipated reboot that will not disappoint.”

Bromiley negotiated the “Tides” deal for Saban Films along with Mister Smith Entertainment founder-CEO David Garrett on behalf of the filmmakers. Bromiley and Ness Saban closed the “Wrong Turn” deal for Saban Films with Robert Kulzer, co-president, and Nick Hanks, senior EVP of business & legal affairs and operations, both at Constantin Film in Los Angeles.

Acquisition-distribution company Saban Films, an affiliate of Saban Capital Group, recently announced it had entered the U.K. market, partnering with Altitude Media Group.

The company’s successes have run the gamut of theatrical movies such as “The Homesman,” starring Hilary Swank; August’s digital hit “The Silencing,” a thriller with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Fathom Events’ “3 From Hell,” from Rob Zombie; and Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”

Upcoming Saban Films releases include Dennis Dugan’s “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters” starring Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons and Maggie Grace; Jamie Babbit’s “The Stand-In” with Drew Barrymore in a dual lead role; Josh Duhamel’s directorial debut “Buddy Games;” the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy “Sister of the Groom;” John Suits’ “Breach” starring Bruce Willis, Cody Kearsley and Callan Mulvey; and “Twist” starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora.