Russell Crowe’s Thriller ‘Unhinged’ Sets Worldwide Distribution

Solstice Studios, the movie studio headed by Mark Gill, has secured distribution worldwide for its psychological thriller “Unhinged,” starring Russell Crowe. The movie is set to open in U.S. theaters on July 10, and in international theaters as they reopen.

Among the international distributors in major territories are Altitude Films (U.K.), Leonine (Germany/Austria), SND (France), Studiocanal (Australia/New Zealand), Kadokawa (Japan), The Searchers (Benelux), Nordisk Film (Scandinavia), Leone Films (Italy) and VVS (Canada).

Other distributors include Sun Distribution (LatAm), DeAPlaneta (Spain), Eagle Films (Middle East), Noori (South Korea, Vietnam), Volgafilm (Baltics/C.I.S.), Monolith (Poland), Vertical Distribution (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), Blitz (Former Yugoslavia) and Movie Cloud (Taiwan).

“Unhinged” is scripted by Carl Ellsworth, the writer of “Red Eye” and “Disturbia,” and produced by Lisa Ellzey, the producer of “Warrior” and “Kingdom of Heaven.”

It takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy. “Road rage” doesn’t begin to describe what he’s about to do to her and everyone she knows.

The film is directed by Derrick Borte (“American Dreamer”) and also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.

Solstice, founded in October 2018, develops, fully finances, produces, sells internationally and distributes feature films in the U.S. on a wide-release basis. It plans to produce three to five movies a year for a global audience — generally in the $20 million-$80 million budget range. It also plans to co-finance or acquire another one to two films a year for wide U.S. distribution. The company has a partnership with Ingenious Media.

Solstice will start production in the summer on Robert Rodriguez’s action thriller “Hypnotic,” starring Ben Affleck. It recently acquired the futuristic thriller “Mind Fall,” written by Academy Award-winner Graham Moore with Cedric Jimenez set to direct.