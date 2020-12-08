Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi, Tom Felton Join Giles Borg’s ‘Lead Heads’

Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi and Tom Felton have joined the ensemble cast of “Lead Heads,” described as a “drama about greed and the repercussions it has on the soul.” Also in the cast are Luke Newberry, Mark Williams and Olatunji Ayofe. Giles Borg directs. Principal photography begins in March in London.

The film centers on “a group of men, strangers to one another but all corrupted by greed, who, in their desperation, are drawn together for one night to play a game that may cost them both their souls and lives,” according to a statement from the producers, Lawrence Steven Meyers, Randy Dannenberg and John Evangelides.

Alexa Waugh is onboard to line produce. The script was written by Patrick Makin.

Borg has worked in film and television for more than 20 years, directing commercials, music videos, TV series and feature films. He made his feature debut with “1234” in 2008, a quirky music-themed drama, executive produced by Ed O’Brien of Radiohead, which had its premiere at the London Film Festival, and directed drama thriller “Flutter” (2015), starring Luke Evans, Joe Anderson and Billy Zane.

Everett was BAFTA nominated for “Another Country” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and Golden Globe nominated for “An Ideal Husband” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” He also voiced Prince Charming in the “Shrek” franchise.

Jacobi’s film credits include “Gladiator,” “Gosford Park” and “Dead Again,” while his TV credits include “I, Claudius” and “The Crown.” He won Emmys for “Frasier” and “The Tenth Man,” and a BAFTA for “I, Claudius.” He has twice been awarded the Laurence Olivier Award and has received a Tony Award.

Felton starred in the Harry Potter franchise as Draco Malfoy, Amma Asante’s period drama film “Belle,” biographical drama “A United Kingdom,” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” He stars in the Netflix family comedy “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,” released in October.

Newberry played the leading role in the drama television series “In the Flesh,” which earned him a BAFTA TV Award nomination. Most recently, he appeared in “The Singapore Grip,” a drama for ITV. He began his career starring opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the period drama “The Heart of Me” in 2002. He featured in Dustin Hoffman’s comedy-drama “Quartet,” alongside Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon, as well as “Anna Karenina” and “Dusty & Me.”

Williams first achieved widespread recognition as one of the central performers in the popular BBC sketch comedy “The Fast Show,” and played the patriarch of the Weasley family, Arthur Weasley, in the Harry Potter series. His film credits include “101 Dalmatians,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Albert Nobbs.” Since 2013, he has portrayed the title character in the BBC series “Father Brown.”

Ayofe is making his feature film debut after graduating from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama this year. His training includes the National Youth Theatre and the Mountainview Foundation.