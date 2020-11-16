‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Gets Spanish Commission at Atresmedia – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Atresmedia commissions a Spanish version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Steve McQueen’s “Lovers Rock” trailer drops, Lightbox will produced a three-part docu-series about Sophie Toscan du Plantier for Netflix, Hardcash announces a new coronavirus doc for ITV, and the Seville and Zagreb festivals announce their 2020 winners.

FORMAT

¡Hola Hola Hola! Media company World of Wonder is teaming with Spanish broadcaster Atresmedia and production company Buendía Estudios on “Drag Race Spain,” a new Spanish version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Atresmedia’s SVOD platform Atresplayer Premium. The Spanish update adds to the list of previous format deals in Thailand, Chile, Canada, Netherlands, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.,” recently renewed for a second and third season.

Passion Distribution brokered the deal with Atresmedia and will distribute internationally, including an exclusive deal with WOW Presents Plus in the U.K. which will see episodes made available day-and-date with the Spanish broadcasts.

TRAILER

“Lovers Rock,” the second film in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology, has dropped a new trailer ahead of its Nov. 22 premiere on BBC One. The “Small Axe” anthology is a five-film series from the Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning filmmaker, commissioned by British network.

“Lovers Rock” is described as “an ode to the romantic reggae genre,” and those who lived and loved in its scene during the 1980s. Set at a house party, “Lovers Rock” is a love story featuring Amarah-Jae St Aubyn in her screen acting debut opposite 2020 BAFTA Rising Star recipient Micheal Ward.

STREAMING

Netflix has picked up a three-part docuseries about French television producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s life, produced by Lightbox in collaboration with her family. The series will cover the details of her 1996 murder outside of her home in Ireland, which caused a media frenzy in Ireland and France.

Including testimonies from her family and Ian Bailey, the prime suspect who was never tried in Ireland. Last year, French courts found Bailey guilty in his absence, but Ireland has long-refused extradition and Bailey remains a free man.

Grierson and Peabody-winner John Dower (“My Scientology Movie,” “Thriller in Manilla”) directs. Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery executive produce.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier Credit: Lightbox

PRODUCTION

Hardcash, producers of BAFTA and International Emmy-winning doc “Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag,” will produce “Outbreak: The Truth About Coronavirus” for ITV in the U.K.

Formatted as a 90-minute feature, the documentary unspools across four continents and promises to explore how the pandemic broke out and spread while examining the science, politics and stories of the disease’s victims to paint a broad picture.

Hardcash executive producer David Henshaw, said: “Filmed across four continents, ‘Outbreak’ is by some way the most ambitious project undertaken by Hardcash in 30 years, and probably the most important.”

FESTIVALS

An International Jury for the Official Section of the Seville European Film Festival announced its award winners over the weekend, led by Cristi Puiu’s “Malmkrog,” which took the Golden Giraldillo for best picture and best screenplay. The jury included producer Rosa Bosch (“The Devil’s Backbone”), producer Frédéric Niedermayer (“Lady J”), Barcelona Film Festival director Carlos R. Ríos and Portuguese producer Luis Urbano (“Tabu”).

Golden Giraldillo – Best Film

“Malmkrog,” (Cristi Puiu)

Grand Jury Award

“The Year of the Discovery,” (Luis López Carrasco)

Actress

Petra Martínez, (“That Was Life”)

Actor

Alsény Bathily, (“Gagarine”)

Director

Christian Petzold (“Undine”)

Screenplay

“Malmkrog,” (Christian Puiu)

Cinematography

Gianfranco Rosi, (“Notturno”)

Editing

Bettina Böhler (“Undine”)

“Malmkrog” Courtesy of Berlin Film Festival

The 18th Zagreb Film Festival announced its winners of the weekend as well, where Ivan Ikić’s “Oasis” impressed, taking the Golden Pram for best feature, while Naïla Guiguet’s “Dustin” was selected as the best short film in the international program.

This year’s jury included Serbian director and a winner at last year’s fest Ivana Mladenović (“Ivana the Terrible”); Slovakian screenwriter, director and producer Marko Škop (“Let There be Light”); and Slovenian director Damjan Kozole (“Spare Parts”).

Best Feature

“Oasis,” (Ival Ikić, Serbia, Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Best Short

“Dustin,” (Naila Guiguet, France)

Special Recognition

“Between You and Milagros,” (Mariana Saffon, Colombia, U.S.)

Best Croatian Short

“Forest,” (Sanja Grgurić)

Special Recognition – Croatia

“I’m Not Telling You Anything, Just Sayin’,” (Sanja Milardović)

Audience Award

“Tereza 37,” (Danilo Šerbedžija, Croatia)