‘Relic’ Sells Out Internationally for Film Constellation Following Successful U.S. Release (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based sales and production company Film Constellation has scored multiple new deals on Natalie Erika James’ all-female Sundance horror hit “Relic.” The movie has now sold out internationally. Lauded by critics, the film opened in the U.S. in July via IFC Films, rapidly grossing $1.2 million at the box office, following a successful drive-in campaign and day-and date release.

A multi-territory deal has been inked with MGM across Latin America, Greece, Portugal, India, and inflight. Benelux went to Dutch FilmWorks, which earned $300,000 after three weeks of its release in the Netherlands in late August. Eastern Europe went to HBO, Middle East and North Africa to Falcon Films, and Thailand to IPA Asia Pacific.

As previously announced, the U.K. went to Signature Entertainment; German-speaking territories to Leonine; France to Star Invest Films; Scandinavia to Europafilms; Spain to Selecta Vision; CIS and Baltics to Rocket Releasing; Taiwan to Sky Digi Entertainment; and Vietnam to Mockingbird Pictures.

Multiple theatrical releases are lined up for Halloween in France, Spain and the U.K. as cinemas are reopening across Europe. Umbrella Entertainment will release the film in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The film will play at Sitges and London film festivals next month.

Leo Teste, sales manager at Film Constellation, said: “Launching sales on ‘Relic’ at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a wild journey of many firsts. We are thrilled to have attached such a wide range of excellent distributors who have shown immediate enthusiasm for the film, and we are proud to know this daring debut will be seen across the world.”

Film Constellation’s slate includes Cathy Brady’s Toronto Film Festival drama “Wildfire,” female-rebellion doc “Girls Can’t Surf,” David Bowie glam-rock origin story “Stardust,” and Carlos López Estrada’s collaborative ode to Los Angeles, “Summertime” — all four films have been shown in private digital market screenings this week. Film Constellation has also launched pre-sales on the newly announced survivalist thriller “Outside the Wire,” starring Garrett Hedlund, currently in pre-production.