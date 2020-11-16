Reel Suspects Closes Major Deals on Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Come True’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Reel Suspects has scored a raft of sales on Anthony Scott Burns’s sci-fi thriller “Come True,” an elevated genre film which world premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival and had its U.S. premiere at the Nightstream virtual festival.

Written and directed by Burns, “Come True” stars Julia Sarah Stone (“The Killing”) and Landon Liboiron (“Truth or Dare”). Stone stars as Sarah, a rebellious teenager who is tormented by dark dreams and finds shelter at a university sleep study. Hoping this will finally help her to get rid of her nightmares, Sarah unwittingly becomes the channel to a horrifying new discovery.

The film was bought for distribution in Germany/Austria (Koch Media), Italy (Koch Media), U.K./Ireland (Light Bulb), Australia/New Zealand (Light Bulb), Latin America (Ledafilms), Russia/CIS (Kinologistika), Benelux (Remain in Light), South Korea (Movement Pictures) and Scandinavia (Njuta Films). Some of these deals were closed at the virtual American Film Market, which just wrapped.

IFC Midnight recently acquired the movie for the U.S. from XYZ. Raven Banner holds distribution rights in Canada.

Reel Suspects’ boss Matteo Lovadina described “Come True” as an “elevated genre film” boasting “a good script, great production value, mixed up with genre cinematographic language and a talented director at the helm.”

A Copperheart Entertainment production, “Come True” was produced by Steven Hoban, Mark Smith, and Brent Kawchuck, with the executive producers Vincenzo Natali, Andrea Hatzinikolas, Chris Wallace, Bob Crowe, and Karyn Nolan.

“Come True” was supported by Telefilm Canada, with the backing of the Alberta Media Fund.