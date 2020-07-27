Reel Suspects Acquires Venice Critics’ Week Title ‘The Flood Won’t Come’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Reel Suspects has acquired world rights to Marat Sargsyan’s feature debut “The Flood Won’t Come” which will have its world premiere at Venice in the Critics’ Week section.

Produced by Ieva Norvilienė at Tremora, “The Flood Won’t Come” revolves around a famous colonel who has acted as a war consultant in different countries for many years and returns to his homeland when a civil war breaks out.

The movie is headlined by popular Lithuanian actors Valentinas Masalskis and Remigijus Vilkaitis. The lithuanian drama “Sargsyan” marks the feature debut of Sargsyan, who previously directed the short film “Lernavan” in 2009.

Reel Suspects’ slate also includes “Une Dernière Fois” (“One Last Time”), the debut feature of Olympe de G, a well-known French director of commercials and music videos; as well as Maximiliano Contenti’s Uruguyan horror movie “Al Morir La Matinée,” and Anthony Scott Burns’s Canadian science fiction thriller “Come True.”

“One Last Time” stars Brigitte Lahaie as a 69-year-old woman who decides to plan for her death, including the last time she will have sex. “Al Morir La Matinée” is a Spanish-language movie set in a Montevideo movie theatre after a silent killer enters the cinema’s last screening. “Come True,” repped by XYZ in the U.S., stars Julia Sarah Stone (“The Killing”) as a rebellious teenager who is tormented by dark dreams and unwittingly becomes the channel to a horrifying new discovery.