×

Red Bull Hires Nat Geo’s Bernadette McDaid as Global Head of Content Development (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Red Bull Media House

Red Bull Media House has hired National Geographic and former Science Channel exec Bernadette McDaid as global head of content development, Variety has confirmed.

The exec, who is to begin the role on Jan. 20, is to focus on expanding Red Bull’s programming ambitions. McDaid, who has been based out of London for the last three years, will relocate to Red Bull HQ in Salzburg, Austria, for the role.

Formed in 2007, the entertainment arm of the popular energy drink company produces and licenses short-form and long-form programming, as well as feature films. It has a focus on sports, culture and lifestyle content, and owns Austrian TV network ServusTV, factual production company Terra Mater Factual Studios and a third-party content library known as the Red Bull Content Pool.

Red Bull Films and HBO recently partnered on “Any One of Us,” on pro mountain biker Paul Basagoita. Meanwhile, in 2018, Red Bull Media House teamed up with Berlin-based space pioneers PTScientists to be the exclusive media production and distribution partner for “Mission to the Moon,” the first private venture to land on the Moon.

Variety has confirmed that McDaid departed National Geographic over the holidays.

The channel’s parent group, Fox Networks Group, has been undergoing an extensive restructuring process out of the U.K. in recent months following the Disney-Fox merger – a drawn-out process that has impacted a number of different roles.

Variety recently revealed that most of the London-based and international sales and marketing staffers at FNG Content Distribution have departed. The sales unit sold programming from Fox’s international cable nets, including Fox and National Geographic.

McDaid, who was acting head of development and programming, was one of the key execs for National Geographic in London. Variety understands that Hamish Mykura, EVP of programming and development, is still in place.

Prior to joining National Geographic, McDaid was a long-time Science Channel exec, most recently serving as head of programming for the Discovery-owned network out of Washington D.C.

She crossed the pond to London in 2017 to join National Geographic, with some of her exec producer credits including “Operation Royal Wedding” and “Apollo: Missions to the Moon.”

More Film

  • BTS: Director/Writer Greta Gerwig and Jo

    Three Oscar Best Picture Contenders and 'Dolittle' To Release in China in February

    February is set to be a busy month for Hollywood in China. “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Dolittle” will all get their crack at the world’s second largest film market next month, Chinese reports confirmed on Tuesday. The news comes just after the big reveal that three Oscar best picture contenders rank among [...]

  • Spike Lee

    Spike Lee to Lead Cannes Film Festival Jury

    Director and activist Spike Lee will serve as jury president of the 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Lee succeeds Alejandro G. Iñárritu, whose 2019 jury awarded the Palme d’Or to Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” which won a Golden Globe and was just nominated for six Oscars. The Brooklyn-based director has had a [...]

  • Bong Joon Ho Golden Globes

    Korean Media Celebrates Oscar Nominations for ‘Parasite’

    Mainstream Korean media gave pride of place to Monday’s unprecedented haul of six Oscar nominations for Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite.” The dark satire was nominated in categories including best international feature film, best screenplay and best picture. Digital editions of The Korea Herald newspaper made “Parasite” its front page lead. The story was accompanied by a [...]

  • Corpus Christi

    'Corpus Christi': Film Review

    What makes a priest a priest? Technically, the answer is devotion to God, completion of seminary training, and ordination by a bishop to deacon status — all this must happen before one can wear the collar. But Jan Komasa’s stunning, quietly subversive “Corpus Christi” sees the question in more existential terms, permitting a well-meaning juvenile [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad