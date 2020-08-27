Vanessa Redgrave, Ralph Fiennes to Lead Freud Museum Fundraisers

Vanessa Redgrave, Oscar-winner for “Julia,” and Ralph Fiennes, Oscar-nominee for “Schindler’s List” and “The English Patient,” will lead fundraiser events in aid of London’s Freud museum.

Housed in the final home of the father of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud, and his daughter Anna, a pioneer of child psychoanalysis, the museum receives no direct public funding and has incurred significant financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic. Both the fundraising events have been instigated and devised by Redgrave.

The first event is on Sept. 13 where Redgrave and Fiennes, joined by actor Daisy Bevan (“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”) will read texts ranging from Freud, Sylvia Pankhurst and William Shakespeare.

This will be followed by an Oct. 4 event where Redgrave will be joined by actors Paul Hilton (“Lady Macbeth”) and Bevan for readings and reflections on the refugee experience. Before lockdown, Redgrave was working with the museum on an exhibition, “Code Name Mary: The Extraordinary Life of Muriel Gardiner,” now postponed until 2021. She will read from Gardiner’s autobiography highlighting Gardiner’s bravery fighting fascism in 1930s Austria. Gardiner was the subject of Redgrave’s 2019 play “Vienna 1934 – Munich 1938.”

Further, campaigner Alf Dubs will be in conversation with museum director Carol Seigel, talking about his own experiences as a refugee and as a campaigner today for child refugees.

Ticketed audiences have a choice of attending both events live, or watch via live streaming.

“The Freud museum has had an extremely difficult few months,” said Seigel. “It is so exciting to mark our reopening with these two very special fundraising events. The support of Vanessa Redgrave for our work at the museum in preserving Sigmund and Anna Freud’s legacy, in education and community outreach, and in promoting good mental health, means a very great deal to us.”