David Bowie Film ‘Stardust’ Among Winners at Raindance Film Festival – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Raindance announces its winners, Göteborg goes hybrid, Movistar Plus announces a new climate change docuseries, and Dopamine hires Maria Garcia-Castrillon to lead the company’s international business.

FESTIVALS

Raindance Film Festival’s virtual awards ceremony unspooled on Thursday, live streamed from the Leicester Square Theater, where Giorgos Georgopoulos’ dark comedy “Not to Be Unpleasant But We Need to Have a Serious Talk” was declared Film of the Festival and Finnish feature “Force of Habit,” seven stories from seven directors about the normality of sexual harassment and abuse in private and society at large, won best international feature and best screenplay.

Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe’s “He Dreams of Giants” and “The State of Texas vs. Melissa” from director Sabrina Van Tassel won best U.K. feature and best documentary feature respectively. In the former, Fulton and Pepe track Terry Gilliam’s long-fought battle to film his most recent feature, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” while Van Tassel’s documentary examines the life of Texas’ first Hispanic woman sentenced to death.

New this year, the best music documentary prize went to “TOPOWA! – Never Give Up,” from directors Philip Sansom and Inigo Gilmore. Milcho Manchevski won best director for his medieval period drama “Willow,” while actor Johnny Flynn (“Stardust”) took best performance as a young David Bowie.

Cambodian-set short film “A Fallen Fruit” from director Amit Dubey won best short of the festival, which automatically qualifies the film for consideration in the short film category at the Academy Awards.

Next year’s 44th edition of the Göteborg Film Festival and its industry sidebar are going hybrid resulting from uncertainties raised by the COVID-19 crisis.

The festival proper will run Jan. 29 to Feb. 8, with the TV Drama Vision industry event unspooling Feb. 3 to 4 and the Nordic Film Market, one of the region’s largest and most important cinematic events, running Feb. 4 to 6. Both events will have a strong digital element as well as limited on-site possibilities for interested attendees.

This year, the festival will host Focus: Social Distances, a curated section of works focusing on social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights include “Sweat” from Swedish director Magnus von Horn and documentary “Molecules” from Andrea Segre, a Venice out of competition player.

Accreditation will open in early December, with a strictly limited number of on-site accreditations to be released in January. The festival’s full program is scheduled for release on Jan. 12.

Goteborg Credit: Goteborg International Film Festival

DOCUMENTARY

Spain’s Movistar Plus has commissioned a new docuseries, “Porvenir,” about the effects of global climate change, to be produced in collaboration with La Caña Brothers.

Hosted by one of Spain’s most trusted journalists, Iñaki Gabilondo, the series will be split into three episodes – “Earth,” “Sea” and “Air.” It will also be split in terms of narrative, with half of the series featuring interviews and documentary footage taken from around Spain, and the other half unspooling as a fictional production starring popular actors Roberto Alamo, Marian Alvarez and Víctor Clavijo.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Movistar Plus and its digital platforms in December 2021.

“Porvenir” Credit: Movistar Plus

HIRING

Grupo Salinas’ production wing Dopamine has hired Madrid-based TV executive and educator Maria Garcia-Castrillon as its chief of international business development.

Garcia-Castrillon boasts an impressive resume in the field of international scripted co-productions. She has headed projects and developed strategies in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and has worked for major players such as Continental, Latido and Markab.

In Madrid, she also works in education and is the coordinator of the executive producer master’s program at the prestigious ECAM film school.