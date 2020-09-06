Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate Opens for Drive-In Movies

British moviegoers will be able to feel like royalty thanks to a drive-in film series hosted at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate.

Starting on Sept. 25, the 20,000-acre private home of Queen Elizabeth and several previous monarchs will screen award-winning movies, like “1917,” “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more.

Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning war film will kick off the drive-in series at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25, followed by “Rocketman,” Taron Egerton’s turn as legendary British musician Elton John, at 9 p.m.

A trio of drive-in films follows on the next two days. Pixar’s original “Toy Story” will play at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, then Hugh Jackman’s musical “The Greatest Showman” will air at 5 p.m., and finally “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the biographical drama about British rock band Queen, will close out the night at 9 p.m.

The final day, Sept. 27, keeps the musical theme going with some classic films and newer titles. Disney’s animated film “Moana” will play at 1 p.m., the iconic ’70s musical “Grease” rocks the screen at 5 p.m., and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Oscar winner “A Star Is Born” will close out the series at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at £32.50, and guests can pay at extra £7.50 to add a table, chairs and popcorn next to their vehicles. Each car will be parked in designated areas that are socially distanced from each other, and guests can tune into the films’ audio using a transmitter in their cars. Typical movie concessions are available, like popcorn, alcoholic beverages and soda, and rotating food vendors will come around during the films.