Amazon Studios Executive Bianca Gavin Boards ‘Gangs of London’ Producer Pulse Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Amazon Studios executive Bianca Gavin has joined “Gangs of London” producer Pulse Films as it looks to grow its scripted pipeline.

Gavin joins Pulse as head of production for scripted television and film, and will be the primary production point of contact for all projects, from development through to delivery. She will report into Jamie Hall, chief operating officer of scripted television and film, who joined the outfit in 2016.

The appointment comes as the London-headquartered Pulse — once best known for rock docs on LCD Soundsystem and the Beastie Boys, music videos such as Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” and documentaries like “XY Chelsea” and “Bikram” — continues to expand into the scripted arena. The “American Honey” producer, overseen by co-founders Thomas Benski and Marisa Clifford, made a major foray into television this year with AMC and Sky’s “Gangs of London.”

Gavin most recently served as senior production executive for EU scripted originals at Amazon Studios. Working closely with director of European originals Georgia Brown, she was responsible for looking after the streamer’s first slate of dramas across the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain, including the highly anticipated adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s “The Power” and “Jungle.”

With more than 20 years of experience in production, Gavin has risen through the ranks from the production department to line producer, spanning TV drama, comedy and feature films.

Prior to joining Amazon, she was production manager for the originals banner of Comcast-backed pay-TV broadcaster Sky, where she looked after original dramas and comedies, including “Britannia” and “Save Me,” and set up Sky Breakthrough, a work placement initiative for disabled new talent.

Gavin is also a member of the Production Guild of Great Britain’s diversity taskforce, which aims to improve production diversity and career progression opportunities.

“The creativity and depth of experience that [Gavin] brings to our company and our projects is immense, and enhances our capabilities in delivering the most compelling content to our buyers,” said Jamie Hall. “She has a stellar reputation within the industry and is a perfect fit for our studio.”

Gavin noted, “I am absolutely thrilled to join the Pulse team, being such dynamic, ambitious and fearless producers of content, I am ready for an exciting period of expansion ahead for the scripted division. Their incredible talent network and global outlook really stands out and I look forward to being part of their next chapter.”