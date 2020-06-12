Cannes Market: Pulsar Content, XYZ Films Team on Russian Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Superdeep’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tapping into the increasingly global appeal of Russian genre movies, Pulsar Content and XYZ Films are teaming up on “Superdeep,” a high-concept sci-fi thriller directed by Arseny Sukhin.

The English-language movie is represented in international markets by Pulsar Content, excluding North America which is being handled by XYZ Films. Rights for CIS and the Baltics are not available. Both Pulsar Content and XYZ Films will be unveiling an exclusive promo of “Superdeep” at the Cannes’ virtual market which kicks off June 22.

Inspired by true events, the movie stars stars Milena Radulivic (“The Balkan Line”) and Nikita Duvbanov, and is set in 1984, when inexplicable screams were recorded in Kola Superdeep Borehole, the biggest secret lab in the USSR. In the wake of these events, Kola Superdeep was closed and a small research team went down to find out what the world’s deepest borehole was hiding. What they discovered turned out to be the greatest threat to mankind, leaving them very little chance to ever come back to the surface.

Recent videos about the true story of the Kola Superdeep Borehole posted on Youtube went viral, garnering more than 10 million views.

“Superdeep” was produced by Sergey Torchilin, Alexander Kalushkin, Ivan Tarlykov, Konstantin Elkin and Andrey Lyakhov with a $4 million budget. The deal was made by Torchilin and Pulsar Content’s Aleksandr Fomin. The acquisition of “Superdeep” marks a departure for Pulsar in terms of editorial line as the company launched last year with several director-driven pics on its first lineup.

Pulsar’s co-founders, Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett, said they decided to board the big international potential of these modestly-budgeted Russian films with topnotch production values.

“We’ve seen that there is a big trend of science fiction films made in Russia that have a strong commercial appeal and a good value in ancillary markets, which is key for independent distributors right now,” said Sousa, who added that these kinds of Russian films are particularly attractive to platforms right now.

Garrett pointed that “considering how volatile is the theatrical landscape currently, it makes sense to broaden the scope of projects (they’re) selling because the demand for content remains as big as ever.”

The exec added that “Superdeep” like other similar Russian genre films was “being produced with a budget that’s half or a third of what it would cost if it were made in the U.S., and it still boasts a very well-polished visual style.”