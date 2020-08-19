Protagonist Taps Focus Executive Luane Gauer as Head of Acquisitions

Former Focus Features executive Luane Gauer has joined sales, production and finance company Protagonist Pictures as head of acquisitions.

As vice-president, production and acquisitions at Focus in Los Angeles, Gauer worked on films for worldwide distribution, including Emerald Fennell’s Sundance title “Promising Young Woman”; international acquisitions like Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir,” Asghar Fahradi’s “Everybody Knows”; and Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory”; as well as in-house productions including Luke Greenfield’s upcoming “Half Brothers.”

Gauer was previously at Universal Pictures in London, where she worked in international production and acquisitions.

“I have long been an admirer of Protagonist Pictures and am delighted to join the team,” said Gauer. “I look forward to working with them and with exceptional creators on films that inspire and entertain audiences across the world.”

Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop said: “Recognised for her exceptional taste, broad industry knowledge, and international filmmaker relationships, Luane will be fundamental to our continued growth at an exciting time for the business.”

Gauer replaces Isabelle Stewart who left in July, and is now with Amazon’s spoken-word entertainment company Audible as director, content development and acquisition.

Protagonist’s slate includes Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s “Official Competition,” starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz; Ben Sharrock’s “Limbo,” starring Sidse Babett Knudsen and Amir El-Masry; Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II,” starring Tilda Swinton, Joe Alwyn and Richard Ayoade; Edward Hall’s “Blithe Spirit,” starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann; and David and Nathan Zellner’s “Alpha Gang,” starring Mackenzie Davis, Sofia Boutella and Nicholas Hoult.