‘Presto! School of Magic’ Ordered by French TV Network M6, Canal Plus

House of Magic

French TV networks M6 and Canal Plus have boarded “Presto! School of Magic,” an animated comedy series produced by TeamTo and based on the popular film delivered by N’Wave Studio.

TeamTo is producing the series with Belgian banners Panache and La Compagnie Cinématographique. “Presto! School of Magic” features a band of talented and curious kids who dream of becoming magicians. The series follows Dylan and Lisa who team with Lorenzo, a retired magician of international renown and his nephew to learn the tricks of the trade.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this magic-filled show, and to begin our first collaboration with TeamTO. We love shows that encourage kids to discover their talent and develop their potential,” said Lila Hannou, head of children’s programs at M6.

Audrey Brugère, director of the children’s division at Canal Plus,  said the pay TV group previously ordered two shows from TeamTo, “Angelo Rules” and “My Knight And Me.”

“The series fits perfectly within the projects we choose for our channels, dealing with the everyday issues kids face in a world of imagination and humor,” said Brugere. “The series is a beautiful extension of the universe created in the feature film “House of Magic,” co-produced by Studiocanal.”

Corinne Kouper, SVP of development and production at TeamTO, said “from Houdini to Shin Lim – the recent winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ – we know that magic is timeless, mesmerizing and especially intriguing for kids.”

“And like in Fame and other shows that allow young people to discover their hidden talents – ‘Presto! School of Magic’ shows what it takes to become a great magician, said Kouper, whose credits include “Mighty Mike,” “Angelo Rules,” “Yellowbird the movie,” “Zoe Kezako” and “Rolie Polie Olie.”

“Presto! School of Magic” was previously pitched at Cartoon Forum in 2017. Kouper was twice honored at Cartoon Forum as Producer of the Year in 2010 and 2015, and won two Emmy Awards and one Pulcinella Award.

 

 

