PR Firm Organic to Open L.A. Office, Led by Kirsty Langsdale

Film and television communications agency Organic is to launch an L.A. office, to be run by Kirsty Langsdale, who has led the company’s international publicity department out of London for the past seven years.

Organic’s opening of an office on the West Coast reflects the widening global scope of the agency, allowing it to drive the international campaigns of its clients around-the-clock.

The new office, located on Hollywood Boulevard, will operate in tandem with Organic’s existing international team located in the U.K. office in London’s Kings Cross, servicing their Europe-based clients as well as offering on-the-ground, internationally focused publicity services in L.A. and across the U.S., 24/7.

Key London-based senior personnel include Tiffany Kizito, who has more than 10 years’ experience working across all aspects of entertainment publicity, and Dheeraj Agnihotri, who has been with Organic for more than six years in U.K. and international PR.

Organic has seen sustained growth in the past 18 months, with the headcount at their London headquarters now totalling 35, across the specialist disciplines of publicity: unit production publicity; corporate representation; film and television festival representation; digital activations; social media management; event media management; event production; and talent booking.

Of this month’s launch, Langsdale said: “I’m thrilled to be expanding Organic’s footprint and reputation with a presence in L.A. – a city that remains truly synonymous with our business – and to have the full support of my team in London to do this. Over the years, Organic has developed meaningful relationships across all aspects of the entertainment industry and in turn loyal clients. I now look forward to introducing our bespoke approach to publicity to an even wider pool of content makers.”

Organic’s managing director Caragh Cook added: “As the landscape of our industry shifts and evolves, the need to service our clients in more effective ways remains paramount to our work. Our new hub in L.A. will do just that, and with Kirsty’s impressive industry relationships, her 15 years’ experience across all aspects of international publicity, and her inherent understanding of and love for the Organic brand, we’re really excited about Organic’s future.”

Organic’s stable of clients includes sales agents, producers and international financing, production and distribution companies across film and television. Regular clients include 20th Century Studios, Altitude Film Distribution, BRON Studios, eOne, Embankment Films, FilmNation, Lionsgate, Picturehouse, Protagonist Pictures, Searchlight, Sierra/Affinity, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. and YouTube. The agency also handles year-round U.K. publicity for MUBI, Netflix Originals and The Regent Street Cinema.

Organic is part of the global communications group Havas, following the acquisition of its parent company Target Group in 2016.