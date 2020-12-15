World War II Drama ‘Plan A,’ Starring August Diehl and Sylvia Hoeks, Travels to Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen, the Munich-based sales company owned by Will Smith and Marc Forster’s Telepool, has closed distribution deals for major territories on “Plan A,” a true World War II story, starring August Diehl (“A Hidden Life,” “Inglourious Basterds”) and Sylvia Hoeks (“Blade Runner 2049,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”).

Signature Entertainment has acquired all rights for the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, while Twelve Oaks Pictures picked up the film in Spain. A further deal is being lined up for Japan with New Select.

The film by the Israeli directors Yoav and Doron Paz (“Phobidilia,” “The Golem”) tells the true story about a dangerous secret operation called Plan A. In 1945, a group of Jewish Holocaust survivors plans an ultimate act of revenge for the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

In a statement, Yoav and Doron Paz commented: “Keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive is a duty and a great responsibility that our generation will very soon bear alone, since there are not many survivors left. We strongly believe that each generation must make its very own films about this period. To keep the subject alive, to honor the dead of the Holocaust, to learn from it for the future. Now the time has come to tell this story as well.”

Other members of the cast include Michael Aloni, Nikolai Kinski and Milton Welsh.

The film is a German-Israeli co-production produced by Skady Lis (Getaway Pictures) and Minu Barati (Jooyaa Film). It is a co-production with UCM, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Arte, Sky Deutschland, Phiphen Pictures and Cine Plus, with the support of FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, DFFF, MEDIA and the Rabinovich Foundation of the Arts.

Other movies on Global Screen’s slate include political drama “The Last Execution,” starring Lars Eidinger (“Never Look Away,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”), and “The Amazing Maurice,” the 3D animation based on Terry Pratchett’s novels, whose voice cast is led by Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke.