Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter to Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Not Bloody Likely’ – AFM

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Pierce Brosnan (“Mamma Mia!”) will star in “Not Bloody Likely,” from writer/director Joel Hopkins (“Hampstead”).

The film will explore the true story behind the 1914 West End production of George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” which was later re-made into Oscar-winning musical “My Fair Lady.”

Cornerstone Films is handling the worldwide sales rights and will commence sales at the American Film Market.

“Not Bloody Likely” was developed and is produced by Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite (“A Street Cat Named Bob”)

under their new banner Studio Pictures. It will go into production in the U.K. in the spring of 2021.

Rolston and Braithwaite said: “This is exactly the kind of film the world needs right now. A feel-good story that will make you laugh and make you cry for the right reasons.”

Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone said: “Joel’s wonderfully entertaining script breathes new life into the most beloved of Shaw’s plays and the casting of Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan will make this a strong commercial proposition for buyers around the world.”

Cornerstone is a London and Los Angeles based production, sales and financing company. Cornerstone’s slate includes Craig Roberts’ “The Fantastic Flitcrofts,” starring Mark Rylance; Jon Wright’s “The Little People,” the remake of cult classic “The Changeling” directed by Anders Engström; and Mike Leigh’s untitled 2021 project.

Hopkins won the Carl Foreman Award for the most promising newcomer at the 2001 BAFTA awards for “Jump Tomorrow.”