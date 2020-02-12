×

Berlin: Picture Tree Intl. Takes on Sales Rights to Simon Verhoeven's 'Nightlife' (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

CREDIT: Courtesy of Frédéric Batier/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Picture Tree Intl. has secured global sales rights of Berlin comedy “Nightlife,” directed by Simon Verhoeven, following his last film “Welcome to Germany,” which was Germany’s comic relief to the refugee crisis. The film sold to more than 60 territories and screened at more than 50 festivals worldwide, while being the No.1 box office hit in Germany in 2016.

“Nightlife” features German star Elyas M’Barek (“The Collini Case,” “Fack Ju Goethe”) as bartender Milo who, on a night out in Berlin, meets Sunny (Palina Rojinski, “Welcome To Germany”), a Berlin native and the woman of his dreams – a fateful encounter as it soon turns out. Their first date starts out very smoothly until Milo’s chaotic friend Renzo, played by Frederick Lau (“Victoria,” “The Wave”), appears on the scene. Unexpectedly, the romantic evening turns into a wild race through the nightlife of Berlin with the trio fighting for nothing less than their lives and true love.

After blockbusters like “Maennerherzen” (Men in the City) (2009) and “Welcome to Germany” (2016), Verhoeven again teamed-up with the producers and Oscar-winners Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann (“The Life of Others,” “Never Look Away”) of Wiedemann & Berg Film. Along with Seven Pictures (co-producer: Stefan Gärtner), Verhoeven, who also wrote the screenplay, acts as co-producer with his company Sentana Film.

“Nightlife” wrapped shooting in August and was shot in Berlin and the surrounding area. (The project received funding from MBB, FFA and FFF Bayern.) The German domestic release is set on Feb. 13 by Warner Bros Pictures Germany. PTI will present the project as a market premiere during EFM.

