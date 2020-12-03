Picture Tree International Reveals Deals for Multiple Titles on Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Picture Tree International, which is participating in this week’s Ventana Sur, has announced a swathe of deals on its sales slate, including a pact with HBO for U.S. rights on Mexican comedy “Go Youth,” which premiered locally at Morelia Film Festival recently.

Carlos Armella’s movie tells the intertwined stories of four teenagers struggling with the absurdities of life and rebelling against the adult world.

“Enfant Terrible,” selected for Cannes Official Selection this year, has added to previously announced sales with a deal with Encripta for all Latin America. The film, directed by Oskar Roehler, is about the life of German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Deals have been closed for Norwegian romantic comedy “Diana’s Wedding” – Charlotte Blom’s bittersweet tribute to love – with Limelight for Australia and New Zealand, HBO Europe for Eastern Europe, and ADS for Hungary. PTI has received offers for the film from the U.K., North America and Latin America, and is in negotiation for those territories.

“Helene” Courtesy of Andres Teiss

Finland’s “Helene,” a biopic of modernist painter Helene Schjerfbeck, has been sold to Ceska Televize (Czech Republic), Comunidad Filmin S.L. (Spain), Hugoeast Holding Limited (China), Jinjin Pictures (South Korea), Only Hearts Co. (Japan), Outsider Pictures (U.S.), Rialto Film Channel (New Zealand), Swallow Wings Films Co. (Taiwan), and Beta Film (Bulgaria). Deals for Italy, Australia and Latin America are in negotiations. The film recently won the Silver Frog at cinematography festival Camerimage.

Encripta has taken all Latin American rights for Florian Ross’ comedy “Takeover,” while Navsa Films took theatrical rights in Bolivia for the film.

Steven Wouterlood’s coming-of-age adventure “My Extraordinary Summer With Tess,” which has previously sold to more than 20 territories, has been picked up by Encripta for Latin America, and Synergetic Distribution for U.S.