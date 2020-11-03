Sweden Submits Sundance Title ‘Charter’ as International Feature Film Entry for Oscars

Amanda Kernell’s family drama “Charter” has been selected as Sweden’s submission for an Oscar in the international feature film race.

“Charter” world premiered at Sundance and had its European premiere at Goteborg. It was also recently nominated for the Nordic Council Film Prize. The movie is represented in international markets by TrustNordisk.

The film centers around Alice (Ane Dahl Torp), who hasn’t seen her two children in months after a difficult divorce, as her ex-husband (Sverrir Gudnason) keeps them from seeing her, awaiting the final custody verdict in northern Sweden. When her son calls her in the middle of the night weeping, Alice takes action and abducts her children to venture on an illicit charter trip to the Canary Islands.

“‘Charter’ had a very strange start, premiering in Swedish cinemas just when the corona crisis hit. So I’m absolutely thrilled that the film continues to travel the world and is seen by and touches a new audience. And it feels incredibly great to be able to represent Sweden!” said Kernell.

“Charter” marks Kernell’s follow-up to the critically-acclaimed “Sami Blood” which won two prizes at the Venice Film Festival, four Guldbagge Awards and the Dragon Award for Best Nordic Film at Göteborg.

Steffen Andersen-Møller, the head of the international department at the Swedish Film Institute and chairman of the Oscar committee, described Kernell as “very confident director who ranks among the most promising European filmmakers.”

“Charter” was produced by Lars G Lindström and Eva Åkergren, Nordisk Film Production Sweden, with support from the Swedish Film Institute, Film Commissioner Jenny Gilbertsson and former Film Commissioner Calle Martin.

The 93rd edition of the Oscars will be held on April 25.