Orange Studio Bows Philippe Lioret’s ’16 Ans’ at MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio has boarded Philippe Lioret’s “16 ans,” a coming-of-age love story that recently began shooting near Paris.

The movie stars Teïlo Azaïs and Sabrina Levoye as Nora and Leo, two teenagers who live in the same town and attend the same high school. Despite different social and religious backgrounds and everyday lives, they fall in love at first sight. But their love story is tested to its limits after accusations of theft bring their families into conflict.

Headed by industry veteran Kristina Zimmermann, Orange Studio will launch sales on the film (pictured) at the MIA Market in Rome, which kicks off Wednesday.

Filming on “16 ans” began Oct. 6 in the Paris region and will wrap Nov. 23. “16 ans” is produced by Marielle Duigou at Fin Août Productions. Orange Studio is handling international markets, while Le Pacte is distributing the movie in France.

A high-profile French auteur, Lioret’s track record includes movies that performed well in French theaters and sold abroad, notably “Welcome,” “Don’t Worry, I’m Fine” and “A Kid.” “Welcome” won two awards at Berlin, including the Label Europa Cinemas award, and earned 10 Cesar awards.

“16 ans” is one of the three movies that Orange Studio will be selling at MIA Market, along with Philippe de Chauveron’s “Serial (Bad) Weddings 3,” the third installment of the smash hit comedy franchise, which is produced by Les Films du 24; and Clovis Cornillac’s “C’est magnifique,” produced by Cine Nomine. Both “Serial (Bad) Weddings 3” and “C’est magnifique” are some of the most anticipated French movie slated for 2021.

Created in 2007, Orange Studio is the film division of French telco group Orange.