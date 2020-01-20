×

Noémie Merlant on Sundance Player ‘Jumbo,’ Feature Directorial Debut ‘Mi Lubita’

By

Contributor

Martin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jumbo

French actor Noémie Merlant plays a young woman who falls in love with a funfair ride in Zoé Wittock’s “Jumbo,” which is screening in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition. Variety spoke to her about the film, and her debut feature as director “Mi Lubita.”

Merlant is viewed as one of the most promising actors of her generation. She was nominated for the Cesar’s Most Promising Actress award in 2017 for her role in “Le Ciel attendra,” and in 2019 was jointly nominated (with Adèle Haenel) as Best European Actress in the European Film Awards, for her role in Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

Merlant says that her role in “Jumbo” was a major challenge because she knew very little about the theme of objectum sexuality – the sexual attraction focused on inanimate objects – and had to research for the role, for example by watching Agnieszka Piotrowska’s 2018 documentary “Married to the Eiffel Tower.”

“The main initial challenge was to find sincerity,” explains Merlant. “It’s ultimately always a challenge to create a relationship, and I found that it could actually be easier with an object because my character was projecting so much of herself onto this silent partner. She falls in love with its material existence, color and nature. There’s a great deal of contemplation in the relationship. It’s something very peaceful.”

Popular on Variety

“Jumbo” is produced by Anais Bertrand of Insolence Productions, who is also producing the 26-minute short “Shakira,” directed by Merlant, about a young gypsy woman who tries to integrate into mainstream French society.

Merlant’s directing career began in 2017 with the 3-minute short “Je suis une biche” (I Am a Pet), shot for the Nikon Film Festival.

“Shakira” is about a young gypsy woman, played by Catalina Danca, who falls in love with a young gypsy man, played by Gimi-Nicolae Covaci, who is a member of a gang, and leads her toward a life of crime.

“I made ‘Shakira’ with a few friends from a gypsy community on the outskirts of Paris I met a few years ago,” explains Merlant. “We don’t see enough films involving this community. Gypsies in France, and all around the world, suffer a great deal of racism and prejudice. I wanted to share what I was seeing. Of course I would be even happier if the film was directed by a gypsy.”

Merlant says she involved her friends from the gypsy community as much as possible in both the acting roles and also production roles, such as catering, and set design. As well as directing, she also plays a minor role in the short.

“They liked the idea of being actors. They’re not comfortable with documentaries about their community. They are willing to reveal greater intimacy in fiction than in a documentary. Fiction is more playful and joyful. They can express more of their own experiences.”

Merlant recently shot her first feature film, “Mi Iubita” (which means “My Love” in Romany). It’s a self-financed micro-budget production lensed in Romania with a tiny crew and a small cast including Covaci, who co-wrote the script with her. Merlant also plays the female lead, who is about to get married and goes on a pre-nuptial trip with a group of girlfriends to Romania, where she meets a young gypsy man, played by Covaci, who has travelled from France to see his family. Her character becomes trapped in a house and needs his help to escape.

Merlant is editing the feature and hopes to complete it for a possible festival release later this year.

More Film

  • Jumbo

    Noémie Merlant on Sundance Player 'Jumbo,' Feature Directorial Debut 'Mi Lubita'

    French actor Noémie Merlant plays a young woman who falls in love with a funfair ride in Zoé Wittock’s “Jumbo,” which is screening in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition. Variety spoke to her about the film, and her debut feature as director “Mi Lubita.” Merlant is viewed as one of the most promising actors of [...]

  • Under the Stars of Paris

    Claus Drexel on 'Under the Stars of Paris,' and Prostitution Documentary 'The Amazons'

    One of the widest-selling titles at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, a showcase of French cinema that wraps Monday, is Claus Drexel’s “Under the Stars of Paris.” The French-German speaks to Variety about the pic and his upcoming prostitution documentary “The Amazons.” “Under the Stars of Paris” centers on a homeless woman – played by Catherine Frot [...]

  • Farewell Movie 2019

    Five Reasons 'The Farewell' Flopped In China

    “The Farewell” has flopped in China with a dismal $261,000 opening weekend gross, and a cumulative of $580,000 so far, once again proving the difficulty of creating content that resonates equally on both sides of the Pacific — even when a story is set in China, features Chinese talent, and unfolds primarily in Mandarin. Although [...]

  • Loic Barche on Short 'The Atomic

    Loic Barche on Short 'The Atomic Adventure,' Upcoming Feature Debut 'Feu de Paille'

    “The Atomic Adventure,” a contender in UniFrance’s online MyFrenchFilmFestival, is the third short from Loïc Barché (“Goliath,” “Le Commencement”). Variety talked to the director about the short, and his feature debut “Feu de Paille.” “The Atomic Adventure,” produced by young French outfits Punchline Cinéma and Leonis Productions, is set in 1961 in Algeria, where France [...]

  • Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star

    How 'Bad Boys for Life' Escaped the Franchise Revival Curse

    Sony’s “Bad Boys” franchise proved a 17-year gap between installments means little for the right property. “Bad Boys for Life,” reuniting stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as drug-busting cops, beat expectations and debuted to a stellar $68 million in North America over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The action comedy now stands [...]

  • Tony Hall, Director General of the

    Frontrunners Emerge as BBC Boss Tony Hall Set to Leave Broadcasting Behind

    As the U.K. industry reacts to news of Tony Hall’s intention to depart the BBC this July, top-level executives including Charlotte Moore and Tim Davie as well as external contenders such as Channel 4’s Alex Mahon are beginning to emerge. Variety understands that Lord Hall, who has headed the BBC for seven years as director [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad