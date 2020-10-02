Nicole Garcia’s Venice Competition Title ‘Lovers’ Lures Buyers  (EXCLUSIVE) 

Nicole Garcia’s romance thriller “Lovers” has lured a raft of distributors before and after its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. The love-triangle movie also played at Toronto as part of the Industry Select lineup.

France Televisions Distribution which represents “Lovers” in international markets, has sold the film to Switzerland (JMH), Belgium (Vertigo Films Distribution), Poland (Hagi), Portugal (Pris Audiovisuais), Japan (AT Entertainment), Brazil (Providence Filmes), and Russia, Ukraine, Baltics (Russian Report). Other deals are currently being negotiated.

“Lovers” is headlined by a sexy French cast including Stacy Martin, Pierre Niney and Benoit Magimel. The movie revolves around Lisa and Simon, a pair of lovers who have been passionate about each other since they were teenagers.

When a tragedy occurs, provoked by Simon’s criminal activities, Simon flees and leaves Lisa behind without giving her any news. Three years later, Lisa is married to Leo, a wealthy man, when she crosses path with Simon on an island in the Indian Ocean.

Garcia penned the script with Jacques Fieschi, who partnered with the filmmaker on the screenplay of the Marion Cotillard starrer “From the Land of The Moon.”

The movie was produced by Philippe Martin and David Thion at Les Films Pelléas, in association with France 3 Cinéma and Mars Films, among others.

France Televisions will be attending Rome’s MIA market (Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market) later this month with the market premieres of “Dreamchild,” Raphaël Jacoulot’s drama with Jalil Lespert, Louise Bourgoin and Mélanie Doutey; and “My Father’s Stories” with Benoît Poelvoorde and Audrey Dana.