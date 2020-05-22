Netflix to Roll Out Hip-Hop Crime Comedy as First Dutch Film

Netflix is in the works on its first Dutch film — a crime comedy about a man looking to be the greatest hip-hop artist in the Netherlands.

Produced by Fremantle’s Fiction Valley, the untitled film is penned by award-winning “De Libi” writers Shady El-Hamus and Jeroen Scholten van Aschat. El-Hamus, who directed the pair’s previous film, will also direct the Netflix feature.

The crime comedy follows Richie Rich and his hip-hop ambitions, which are threatened when footage of his humiliating robbery by a gang of teenagers goes viral.

Lina Brouneus, director of co-production and acquisitions at Netflix, said: “We can’t wait to work with the extremely talented creators Shady El-Hamus and Jeroen Scholten van Aschat, (who) bring the entertaining story of Richie Rich to life.”

El-Hamus added: “It is a great honor as young filmmakers to have the opportunity to create the first Dutch Netflix film. The collaboration with Netflix gives us the opportunity to make a film for a bigger and global audience.”

“The film examines the struggle between who you are and who you want to be in a world where your online identity is all-important,” said Van Aschat. “Everyone seems to be burdened by a chronic recognition disorder.”

Netflix launched its first Dutch original last year with eight-part psychological horror series “Ares” from Amsterdam-based producers Pupkin.