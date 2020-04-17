Netflix, The Netherlands Film Fund Launch Relief Fund for Dutch Industry Workers

Netflix and The Netherlands Film Fund have joined forces to set up a new relief fund to help the Dutch film and TV industry’s workers who have been the most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix will make 1 million euro available in the Netherlands to launch the fund which will be administered by producers of the series or films whose production has stopped due to the pandemic and will go to freelancers, filmmakers, cast and crew members.

“As a Fund, our goal is to continue the productivity of the Dutch film world and to ensure that the entire chain is maintained in such a way that beautiful Dutch productions can be seen this autumn and later,” said Bero Beyer, the head of Film Fund.” Beyer said Netflix’ support will complete relief measures unveiled by the government for the broader cultural industry.

Lina Brouneus, the head of the co-Production and acquisition at Netflix, said “the creative talent in the Netherlands and our local partners with whom we create content together are vital to the success of Netflix.”

“We want to do our part to help those who most need our support in these unprecedented times,” said Brouneus. The exact criteria will be drafted next week and published on the website http://www.filmfonds.nl.

Netflix announced March 20 the creation of a $100 million relief fund to help members of the creative community who became unemployed virtually overnight, with no avenues to earn income during the coronavirus crisis.

The bulk of the relief fund will focus on those working on Netflix productions in the U.S. However, around $15 million has been earmarked for international emergency funds created in partnership with other organizations, such as Audiens, around the world, including in the U.K., Italy, Spain and India.