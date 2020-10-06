Netflix Takes Cannes, Sitges Horror Title ‘The Swarm’

Netflix has acquired world rights to French director Just Philippot’s Cannes Critics’ Week 2020 Label horror thriller “The Swarm.”

Written by Jérôme Genevray (“Vieux con”) and Franck Victor (“Philosophie”), the film is set in rural France. It stars French actress Suliane Brahim (“The Specials”) as a single mother who is struggling to get her grasshopper farm off the ground until she discovers her livestock thrive on human blood. She develops a connection with her demanding swarm, which distances her from her two children and puts her at odds with local farmers.

Netflix’s deal for the film was overseen by Wild Bunch Intl., and includes all territories excluding France, Spain and China.

“The Swarm” will stream on Netflix from Dec. 4. Producers Capricci Films and The Jokers Films will release it theatrically in France Nov. 4, while Capricci’s Spanish arm will launch it in Spain on Nov. 20.

“The Swarm” was among five features and 10 shorts selected for Cannes Critics’ Week’s special 2020 Label. It received its big screen world premiere at France’s Angoulême Francophone Festival in August and will make its international debut at the Sitges Catalonian Intl. Film Festival Oct. 18, where it is in the official fantastic competition.

Philippot’s short “Acide” played Sundance in 2019, where it was a nominee for the short film grand jury prize. It won awards at the Brukivka Intl. Film Festival, Durban Intl. Film Festival and the IndieFlicks Short Film Festival. Another short of his, “Ses souffles,” won best short at the Sedicicorto Intl. Film Festival.

“The Swarm” is his first feature film.