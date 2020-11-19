Netflix Signs Distribution Pact With SF Studios in Nordic Region

Netflix has signed a distribution deal with SF Studios to strengthen its offering of local film content in the Nordic region. Under the pact, SF Studios will have its local and international films launch on Netflix following their runs in theaters and on video entertainment.

SF Studios’ broad library is also part of the deal. SF Studios and Netflix have been collaborating on the production of the feature film “Red Dot” and the original series “Snabba Cash.” The agreement becomes effective in 2021.

“We are very pleased to be able to expand our collaboration with Netflix to also include the distribution of our Nordic and international films,” said Fredrik Warstedt, EVP of acquisition and licensing at SF Studios. “Both parties have the same view of the potential for Nordic film through our previous collaboration on the productions of ‘Red Dot’ and ‘Snabba Cash,'” said Warstedt.

Lina Brounéus, the director of co-productions and acquisitions at Netflix, said the streaming company was happy with “this new evolution of (its) partnership with SF Studios who have such a strong track record when it comes to producing films in the Nordic region.”

“We believe that this agreement will bring a lot of joy to our members in the Nordics and we are looking forward to contributing to Nordic film productions together with SF Studios,” said Brounéus.

The pact with Netflix marks an important step in SF Studios’ strategy to expand its licensing and distribution business across the Nordics while at the same time offer a strong lineup of Nordic and international films to consumers in the Nordics.