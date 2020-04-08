Netflix Joins Forces With Audiens to Set Up Relief Fund For French Crews, Artists

Netflix has joined forces with Audiens, the social protection group of the French cultural sector, to set up an emergency subsidy fund for local freelance artists and crew members.

Netflix is set to inject €1 million ($1.09 million) into the fund that’s being set up with Audiens, in collaboration with the France’s National Film Board (CNC).

The grant is aimed supporting the most vulnerable freelance workers in the TV and film sectors, notably carpenters, electricians, and hair and make-up artists, who have been hit by the cancelations and/or postponing of productions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re grateful to be able to work with Audiens to support the hardest hit workers in TV and film production, who are a part of the internationally admired french creative industry,” said Damien Couvreur, head of original series at Netflix France, whose current pipeline includes Damien Chazelle’s “The Eddy” (pictured).

“In addition to the support we give to the crews, casts and technical partners involved in our productions, we also want to help those who most need financial assistance in the sector more broadly, especially freelancers hit by the current crisis.” added Couvreur.

Isabelle Thirion, the head of social development at Audiens, said the fund complements the existing emergency subsidies that Audiens has recently put in place. “One of the founding values of Audiens is solidarity and we thank Netflix for their commitment to supporting professionals, artists and technicians working in the audiovisual and film industry in these difficult times,” said Thirion.

Netflix also announced on March 20 the creation of a $100 million relief fund to help members of the creative community who have been left unemployed and without a way to earn an income during the coronavirus crisis. The bulk of this relief fund will serve to help those working on Netflix productions, in France and around the world. The rest of the envelop (about $15 million) is aimed at contributing to emergency funds created in partnership with other organizations such as Audiens around the world, including in the U.K., Italy and Spain to support local industries.