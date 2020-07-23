Netflix Boards Alexandre Aja’s French Survival Thriller With Melanie Laurent

Netflix has boarded “O2,” a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja, whose credits include “Crawl,” “The Hills Have Eyes” and “Piranha 3D.”

The film, which marks the return of Aja to a French-speaking project after a 15-year career in the U.S., is produced by Vincent Maraval, Brahim Chioua and Noëmie Devide for Getaway Films.

Mélanie Laurent (“6 Underground,” “Inglourious Basterds”) will headline the film, alongside Mathieu Amalric (“The French Dispatch”) and Malik Zidi (“Play”).

Aja also acts as producer alongside his longtime associate Gregory Levasseur. The film will be released on Netflix mid 2021.

David Kosse, VP, international original film, and Gaëlle Mareschi, creative manager of international original film, Netflix, said that Aja would be “taking us on a thrilling and unexpected ride physically, but also emotionally, bringing his imagination to another level.”

Based on Christie LeBlanc’s original script which was on The Black List, “O2” tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up sequestered in a box no larger than a coffin. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

“After a period spent in lockdown, a project which in its core explores confinement and claustrophobia was a no-brainer, almost a necessity,” said Aja.

Vincent Maraval, CEO of Wild Bunch International and producer at Getaway Films, said he and his partners had “worked with him on ‘Piranha 3D’ and are excited to collaborate again on ‘O2’: an ambitious film in a genre that French cinema is not often exploring.”