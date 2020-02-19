×

NENT Studios U.K. CEO Jakob Mejlhede Andersen Steps Down

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, the CEO of NENT Studios U.K., is stepping down from the business, which operates the Nordic region’s leading streamer Viaplay.

Mejlhede was appointed CEO of NENT Studios U.K. in October 2019 and was previously executive VP and CCO for NENT Group’s Viaplay. He also held the role of executive VP and group head of programming and content development at NENT Studios.

The company recently announced it was pulling out of non-scripted content to focus on scripted drama and film production and distribution. Through its presence in the U.K., NENT Group has also started to invest more in English-language scripted content.

The U.K. division was involved in both content production and distribution.

“Jakob Mejlhede has made an outstanding contribution to building Viaplay as the leading Nordic streaming service. We premiered our first original less than four years ago and we will premiere at least 30 series in 2020, many of which have been sold internationally,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group’s president and CEO.

“Jakob has been instrumental in the success of (Viaplay’s) strategy. I want to thank him for his commitment, engagement and ability to consistently commission and acquire great content for our channels and services,” he added, noting that Viaplay boasts a “unique combination of Nordic storytelling, Hollywood films and series, sports and kids content (that) sets us significantly apart from competition.”

Mejlhede said he has “decided to take a new step forward in my career.”

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved together (at Viaplay). Now I am excited about what lies ahead,” said the exec.

NENT Studios will soon be appointing a new CEO for its U.K. division.

    NENT Studios U.K. CEO Jakob Mejlhede Andersen Steps Down

