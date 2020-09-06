NENT Group Orders Original Series ‘Furia’ About Right-Wing Extremism (EXCLUSIVE)

NENT Group, the Nordic region’s leading streaming company, has ordered “Furia,” an original drama series created by Gjermund Stenberg Eriksen (“Mammon”) exploring the underworld of right-wing extremism in Europe.

A co-production between Norway’s Monster Scripted and Germany’s X Filme Creative Pool Series and ZDF, “Furia” will premiere exclusively across the Nordics on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in 2021.

Repped by Keshet International, the eight-part show is directed by Magnus Martens (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”) and Lars Kraume (“The People vs. Fritz Bauer”).

“Furia” stars Ine Marie Willmann (“Exit”), as Ragna, a fiercely courageous cop who infiltrates a nationalistic subculture following a shocking killing in an idyllic Norwegian town. Working with Asgeir, a police investigator (Pål Sverre Hagen, “Beforeigners”), Ragna’s journey pulls her into a spiral of hatred while a terrorist plot targeting the heart of Europe is revealed.

“It’s uncommon to see a female lead character who appears to be driven by such extreme rage as Ragna, which makes her a grimly fascinating focus for this complex and topical series,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s chief content officer.

“‘Furia’ explores some of the most disturbing subjects of any Viaplay original yet — this is noir from a truly dark place,” said Wallestam. The executive said the series brings “together an incredible lineup of Norwegian talent to tell an ambitious story that will engage and unsettle streaming audiences across the Nordic region and beyond.”

Trond Espen Seim (“Mammon”), Preben Hodneland (“The Machinery”) and Henrik Mestad (“Occupied”) complete the cast of “Furia.”

NENT Group’s slate of upcoming original dramas also include “Close to Me,” “Catwalk,” “Suck It Up,” “Orca,” “The Swarm” and “Delete Me.”