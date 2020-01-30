×
NENT Group Boards Second Season of ‘The Truth Will Out’ With Banijay Rights

The Truth Will Out

NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay has ordered a second season of the Swedish crime drama “The Truth Will Out” which will be headlined by Robert Gustafsson, the star of “The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared.”

The story of the second season, which is based on an idea by renowned Swedish criminologist and author Leif G.W. Persson, will follow detective Peter Wendel (Gustafsson) as he continues to struggle to hold together his mind and unravelling a mystery based on one of Sweden’s most notorious real-life criminal cases. Ia Langhammar (“Love Me”) also reprises her role from season one.

“Robert Gustafsson is a hugely gifted actor and his performance in the first season of ‘The Truth Will Out’ represents one of the high points of Nordic drama in recent years,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s CCO.

“Viewers and critics alike have embraced this thrilling, intelligent and engaging series, and the second season will take its compelling blend of psychological depth and thematic breadth to a new level,” added Wallestam.

“The Truth Will Out” has been critically acclaimed, it earned Gustafsson a best actor award at Sweden’s most prestigious TV awards, the Kristallen. The series also sold to Acorn TV in America, Europe, Oceania and Africa, as well as to Canal Plus in Poland.

Season two will be written by Aron Levander (“Jordskott”) and Hans Jörlind. It will be directed by Kristian Petri (“The Atlantic”) and Daniel di Grado (“Hidden) and is produced by Alexia Wennberg and Eiffel Mattson (‘The 100
Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared’) for Yellow Bird.

Filming is set to start this spring. Banijay Rights has come on board to sell show worldwide. The six-episode series is co-produced by Discovery Networks Sweden and will roll out on Discovery’s platforms in Sweden at a later date.

NENT Group just announced on Tuesday its plan to pull out of non-scripted content and focus on scripted drama and film production and distribution. Viaplay expects to premiere more than 30 original productions in 2020.

    NENT Group Boards Second Season of 'The Truth Will Out' With Banijay Rights

