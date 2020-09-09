Music Box Acquires U.S. Rights to Francois Ozon’s Cannes 2020 Highlight ‘Summer of 85’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box Films has scooped U.S. rights to French auteur Francois Ozon’s “Summer of 85,” a highlight of Cannes 2020’s Official Selection which is set to play at Toronto and San Sebastian film festivals. The film is represented in international markets by the Paris-based company Playtime.

“Summer of 85” marks Ozon’s follow up to “By The Grace of God,” the winner of Berlin’s 2019 Silver Bear Award. “Summer of 85” reunites Ozon with Music Box, the U.S. distributor of “By The Grace of God,” “Potiche” and “Frantz.”

Music Box is planning to release the film theatrically next year, followed by a release on home entertainment.

Inspired by Aidan Chambers’ novel “Dance On My Grave,” “Summer of 85” is a poignant tale of first love. The film follows 16-year-old Alexis (Félix Lefebvre) and David (Benjamin Voisin), the mysterious and handsome 18-year-old who saves him when his boat capsizes on the coast of Normandy. Alexis thinks he’s just met the person of his dreams, but their relationship may not last more than one summer.

“Summer of 85” boasts a nostalgic soundtrack featuring songs by The Cure, Bananarama, and Rod Stewart, among other 80s hit songs. “Summer of 85” is a nostalgic, sensual story of passionate young love,” said Brian Andreotti, the director of acquisitions at Music Box Films. “We’re proud to work with François Ozon again and bring this film to U.S. theatrical and home audiences,” added Andreotti.

The deal was negotiated between Andreotti and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-head of Playtime. “Summer of 85” is produced by Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin Production, and co-produced by Playtime and France 3 Cinema.

Music Box Films’ upcoming releases include Haifaa Al-Mansour’s “The Perfect Candidate,” Pablo Larrain’s “Ema,” and Justine Triet’s “Sibyl.”